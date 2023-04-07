Two sisters who grew up in Windsor Castle will share their memories ahead of the coronation of King Charles.

Nikki Crane and Clare Partington will shine a spotlight on life with the royals when they speak at a meeting of Corby Glen’s WI.

Their mother Maureen Adcock moved to the village in the 1970s after a decade at the castle.

Nikki Crane at Windsor Castle

Nikki, who now lives in London, said: “As we get older, we relish the experience more and more.

“Before he died, my dad said he wouldn’t have changed it for the world. It was an incredible place with all the history and pageantry. There was always an occasion and everything was done in a magnificent and opulent way.”

Nikki was five when her family moved from Essex to Windsor. Her father, Rev John Crane, had been appointed as a minor canon at St George’s Chapel.

Nikki and Clare Crane arriving at Windsor Castle

Part of his role was to look after the parishioners in the Home Park who worked for the royal family.

Nikki, 62, said: “We used to see the royals while we played in the park and would sit close to them in the chapel.

“We spoke to them on occasion in the chapel, but only a few words.”

The sisters had been reluctant to give up their old life to move to Windsor, and struggled with some of the rules they were obliged to follow.

Clare tries to persuade a guard to let her back into Windsor Castle

With no garden of their own, they had to play in the castle grounds, dodging the tourists on their go karts.

They had to give up their pet cat when it ruined the carpets and a chicken which Clare acquired from school didn’t last long either.

Nikki also had a near miss with the Queen, almost ploughing in to the monarch.

She said: “We wanted to be normal kids but we couldn’t be. We just wanted to be playing in the fields.

Nikki, Maureen and Clare Crane in the cloisters of Windsor Castle in 1978

“We were just trying to live an ordinary life in an extraordinary setting.”

The sisters will speak at the WI on Thursday, May 4 and remain in Corby Glen for the coronation celebrations.

Maureen Adcock

Clare Partington

Windsor Castle from the air

