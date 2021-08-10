Two young sisters have recycled their old crisp packets and transformed them into a survival blanket for the homeless.

Ruby and Aria Clarke, of Corby Glen, started saving the crisp packets as part of a wider challenge to support those in need.

Ruby, seven, and five-year-old Aria, are also planning to climb a mountain this week to raise money for the The Salvation Army.

Ruby and Aria Clarke have been making Iron Man survival blankets for the homeless. (49967047)

Proud mum Kayleigh, who documents what her family gets up to on her blog, ‘Mummy’s Muddy Monsters’, said: “Ruby saw a homeless person in town and asked if she could do something to help, so she decided to raise money for the Salvation Army. I then came across the Iron Man Survival Blanket page on Facebook and showed it to Ruby. She began saving her crisp packets so she could make a survival blanket of her own to help.

“The foil in the crisp packets reflects the persons heat and helps to keep them warm. Once you have washed and dried the packets you need to iron them on a low heat setting to bind them together. It takes about 150 crisp packets to complete so ours is a work in progress.

“We thought it was a great idea as it also saves crisp packets from the landfill, which is fantastic for the environment as the average crisp packet can take up to 80 years to biodegrade.”

To donate, visit: www.tinyurl.com/RubyClarke