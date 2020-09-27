Two sisters completed a memory walk to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Susan Howlett, 66, and Jenifer Maskell, 62, have raised over £300 for the charity after taking part in a ‘memory walk’ on Sunday.

The sisters walked around the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, off Somerby Hill, twice, a route that was around four miles in total.

Susan Howlett and sister Jenifer Maskell (42399481)

The walk was done in honour of June Sentence, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and is currently a resident of Newton House Care Home, on Barrowby Road.

Susan said: “June was my first mother-in-law and I was always close to her, but now she’s got Alzheimer’s and doesn’t remember me at all.

“So I thought that’s what I’ll do [the ‘memory walk’] for.

“I’ve done quite a few things for charity, for cancer, motorneurone disease, heart disease, and I thought I’d book myself in for the Alzheimer’s one.

“Because of Covid, you couldn’t do it all together, so you had to do it separately.”

If anyone wishes to contribute, Susan asks that people donate to the Alzheimer’s Society.

