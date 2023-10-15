A six bedroom Georgian country house has gone on the market for over £1.2 million.

The property on offer for £1,295,000 is located in Main Street, Newton.

Alongside six bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms, the property comes with 2.68 acres of land.

Entrance to the property.

The period entrance with its panelled doorway leads into the bright entrance hall with a balustraded dogleg return staircase that leads to the first floor.

The beautifully appointed drawing room with an open fireplace and French doors leading onto the back garden.

An aerial view of the outside grounds.

Also with a period fireplace within it is the sitting room, alongside a fitted bookshelf and cupboards.

The dining room is semi-open with a contemporary kitchen diner and central island and large windows looking onto the gardens.

The entrance hall.

A period fire within the entrance hall.

On the first floor, the principal dressing room that includes a separate dressing room, three more bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The other two bedrooms are located on the second floor.

The first floor.

The property also has a staircase at the back and back door, which could suit those looking to create secondary accommodation.

The grounds and gardens have been professionally landscaped to an “exceptional” standard to include sheltered gardens, recreation areas, tennis courts and a paddock.

One of the six bedrooms.

The property can be viewed at

https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/65745803/?search_identifier=f904aea7e24c2976cbee94016e75c6a9f0cef5bcbd17ec3529590ad132628639.

One of the six bedrooms.

One of the six bedrooms.

One of the six bedrooms.

Large dining room.

Large windows in the kitchen look onto the beautiful gardens.

The semi open plan kitchen.

The semi open plan kitchen with a central island.

Another bathroom.

A modern looking bathroom.

A study room.

One of the three reception rooms.

One of the three reception rooms.

Professionally landscaped gardens.

The gardens.

Part of the outside grounds.

Part of the grounds.

Part of the gardens.

Part of the gardens.

Part of the gardens.

View to approaching the property.

The gardens.

The tennis court.

Surrounding grounds.

It was first listed on October 3.