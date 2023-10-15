Six-bedroom Georgian country house on market for over £1.2 million in Newton
A six bedroom Georgian country house has gone on the market for over £1.2 million.
The property on offer for £1,295,000 is located in Main Street, Newton.
Alongside six bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms, the property comes with 2.68 acres of land.
The period entrance with its panelled doorway leads into the bright entrance hall with a balustraded dogleg return staircase that leads to the first floor.
The beautifully appointed drawing room with an open fireplace and French doors leading onto the back garden.
Also with a period fireplace within it is the sitting room, alongside a fitted bookshelf and cupboards.
The dining room is semi-open with a contemporary kitchen diner and central island and large windows looking onto the gardens.
On the first floor, the principal dressing room that includes a separate dressing room, three more bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The other two bedrooms are located on the second floor.
The property also has a staircase at the back and back door, which could suit those looking to create secondary accommodation.
The grounds and gardens have been professionally landscaped to an “exceptional” standard to include sheltered gardens, recreation areas, tennis courts and a paddock.
The property can be viewed at
https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/65745803/?search_identifier=f904aea7e24c2976cbee94016e75c6a9f0cef5bcbd17ec3529590ad132628639.
It was first listed on October 3.