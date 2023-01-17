A six-bedroom property in a village is up for sale at a guide price of almost £1,000,000.

Fine & Country estate agents has listed an executive home in Berts Way, Allington, for £950,000.

The six-bed house comes with five bathrooms and reception rooms.

The six-bedroom home in Allington is up for sale. Photo: Fine and Country (61906980)

There is underfloor heating throughout the entire downstairs and in each of the bathrooms.

The listing describes the home as "highly individual" and "superb". It comes with an "abundance of kitchen units and quality integrated appliances", as well as an "impressive, luxurious" master bedroom suite on the top floor.

An integrated double garage with automatic roller doors also comes with the property, and there are balconies from three bedrooms and from the landing to enjoy the surrounding views.

A modern kitchen. Photo: Fine and Country (61906977)

In the listing, the property's current owner said: “Our house is situated with five other houses on a short private road. We bought the property from new about twelve years ago.

"The owners of the six houses have an equal share of ownership of the road – we currently contribute £150 a year for the upkeep.

"The neighbours are the best set of neighbours we’ve ever had and we will miss them all immensely! We often get together on a social basis and have had some lovely street parties.”

“The house is extremely light and spacious. The kitchen area is particularly so as it’s dual aspect with three sets of French doors onto the garden - it’s a great place for entertaining, inside and out.”

The six-bedroom home in Allington is up for sale. Photo: Fine and Country (61906968)

The listing explained that, as the land behind the property is "said to be unsuitable for residential building", it is "unlikely to ever be built on".

This means that the "glorious view" from the rear of the garden should remain unspoiled for the foreseeable future.

You can view the listing here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/63446832/

A spacious bathroom. Photo: Fine and Country (61906936)

One of the five reception rooms. Photo: Fine and Country (61906974)

One of the six bedrooms. Photo: Fine and Country (61906960)

The six-bedroom home in Allington is up for sale. Photo: Fine and Country (61906971)

The owner added: “We absolutely love our house and living here but unfortunately it is now too big for us otherwise we wouldn’t be moving!”