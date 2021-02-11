Home   News   Article

Six buses severely damaged in Grantham depot blaze

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:54, 11 February 2021
 | Updated: 18:35, 11 February 2021

Photographs sent into the Journal show the extent of a fire which broke out at a Grantham bus depot this afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Centrebus depot off Spittlegate Level before 4pm this afternoon.

Six buses have been damaged in the blaze which sent a black plume of smoke high into the air over Grantham.

Several buses at the Centrebus depot are reported to have been damaged in the blaze this afternoon. Photo: Roger Mortiss (44381253)Several buses at the Centrebus depot are reported to have been damaged in the blaze this afternoon. Photo: Roger Mortiss (44381236)Several buses at the Centrebus depot are reported to have been damaged in the blaze this afternoon. Photo: Roger Mortiss (44381239)Several buses at the Centrebus depot are reported to have been damaged in the blaze this afternoon. Photo: Roger Mortiss (44381241)Several buses at the Centrebus depot are reported to have been damaged in the blaze this afternoon. Photo: Roger Mortiss (44381244)

Pictures sent in by Roger Mortiss show the extent of the damage caused to the buses.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "This is an ongoing incident – Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called at 15.38 to a bus depot on Tollemarche Road South reported as a fire involving six buses.

"We currently have crews from Grantham, Stamford and Sleaford there, along with a crew from Newark (Notts fire and rescue). No persons are currently thought to be involved.

"Crews are using breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish a number of buses that are on fire. Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed."

