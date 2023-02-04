More than six inches of snow fell overnight in Grantham in February 1996.

Ploughs and gritters worked around the clock at the time to clear major routes.

Although police at the time warned motorists to stay off the roads, they still reported an “avalanche” of minor accidents.

St Peter's Hill covered in snow in February 1996. (62175429)

Inspector Dave Shakespeare, at the time said: “A good many accidents were caused by the excessive speed or driving too close, or just inexperienced drivers unable to cope with the

conditions.”

People who braved going into the town discovered a deserted market, with only a handful of market traders turning out in the freezing temperatures.

Martin Clarke, a Lincolnshire County Council district surveyor, said between 250 and 300 tonnes of salt was used to grit the roads.

50 years ago - Children entertained by magic show

Over 40 children enjoyed an annual party in 1973.

Children aged between three and 13 from the Earlesfield Magpies Club in Grantham were entertained to a programme of comedy magic, as well as an “excellent tea”.

The comedy magic was performed by Mr A. Turner, of Nottingham, who also acquired the help of some of the youngsters during the performance.

The event was organised by members of the Magpies’ committee and before leaving, each child was given a balloon, a bag of crisps and a bar of chocolate.

A fashion show of childrenswear, donated by Jill Duffin, was also held at a meeting night of the Magpies’.

Committee members’ children modelled the clothes.

The occasion was also a cheese and wine event and the wine was served by Mr Angus.

10 years ago - Church awarded £272,000 to repair spire

A £272,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund was awarded to St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham to boost its spire appeal in 2013.

The appeal, run by the Fabric Committee of the church, managed to raise half of the £600,000 as it needed to repair the crumbling spire.

Canon Christopher Andrews, rector of St Wulfram’s at the time, said: “It’s great news.

“We felt we had done the best possible job with the application and I am glad to have this confirmed.

“It would have been surprising if we had not got much money or none at all because of the importance of this magnificent building and this gives us great encouragement.

“We have still got a hefty amount of money to find and would like the people of Grantham to keep supporting us.

The grant was said to be awarded in two parts.