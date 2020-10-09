Six men arrested and weapons, including machetes, recovered by police after disorder in Grantham

Police have arrested six men and recovered a number of weapons this evening after reports of disorder in the Earlesfield area of Grantham.

The arrested men are aged between 22 and 32 and two of them have since been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not thought life threatening.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to Grantham at just after 5pm this evening to deal with an incident of disorder. Multiple accounts came from members of the public who reported seeing a number of men with weapons.

Police have arrested six men following an incident in Grantham this evening. (42638158)

"The incident was primarily on Earlesfield Lane. We are also investigating a connected report of a road traffic collision."

Officers recovered a number of weapons including two machetes, two air weapons, a hammer and a crow bar. An underwater search team assisted in the search for a possible further weapon, thought to be a hammer or similar.

Earlesfield Lane has been closed to allow us to undertake a scene investigation.

The spokesperson added: "We would like to thank those witnesses who have supported the investigation so far. Any further witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are urged to call 101 with incident reference number 361."