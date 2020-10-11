Six men bailed following serious incident in Grantham road

Six men arrested in connection with an incident of serious disorder on Friday evening have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

The men were arrested when police were called to an incident in Earlesfield Laneat 5pm on Friday.

Police recovered a number of weapons including two machetes, two air weapons, a hammer and a crow bar.

Earlesfield Lane where police arrested six men after an incident of disorder was reported on Friday evening. (42638898)

The arrested men are aged between 22 and 32 and two of them were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries.