Six more patients who tested positive for coronavirus have died at Lincolnshire trust hospitals

The trust which runs Grantham Hospital has confirmed that six more people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for ULHT said: “Sadly we can confirm that six further patients who were being cared for in our hospitals, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died. This brings the total number of deaths in ULHT hospitals to 42.

“The patients were two men aged 76, and one aged 89, and three women aged 84, 85 and 93. All had underlying health conditions.

Coronavirus continues to spread across the UK (33317168)

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire now totals 57.

The figures break down to a total of 42 in Lincolnshire and 15 in northern Lincolnshire who have died since the outbreak began.

Nationally, NHS England said a further 866 people have died across the country after testing positive for coronavirus bringing the total to 8,114.

Local authorities and police have urged people to stay at home this Easter Bank Holiday weekend to fight the spread of the virus.

