Galliford Try is currently building six bridge piers near the River Witham, which will support the bridge at its centre.

Lincolnshire County Council released a progress update earlier this week, confirming some overnight lane closures of the A1 in November as the project continues.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “I’m happy to update that we’re now well underway with installing the first three of six new bridge piers that are part of the structure’s redesign.

“These massive piers range in height and weight, but can weigh up to 110 tonnes and stand up to 22 meters tall.

“Once installed over the coming months, the focus will be on launching and lifting the bridge deck into place, along with completing both the eastern and western embankment earthworks that connect the bridge to the development and B1174 roundabouts respectively.

“Elsewhere on-site, the team is working hard to get brand-new sections of road built east of the river, between the A52 Somerby Hill roundabout and new mid-route roundabout. Our goal is to have this section opened next spring.

“We’re also getting closer to opening the Phase Two A1 connection of the relief road this winter.”

The Grantham Southern Relief Road project is being led by Lincolnshire County Council and supported by South Kesteven District Council, Greater Lincolnshire LEP, Highways England, Department for Transport, Network Rail, Homes England and local businesses.

For the latest news on the Grantham Southern Relief Road, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.

