Six people in Grantham win cash on postcode lottery

By Graham Newton
Published: 14:35, 18 February 2020
 | Updated: 14:37, 18 February 2020

Six people in Grantham have won £1,000 each thanks to their postcode.

They netted the cash when their postcode NG31 9PE was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery last Wednesday.

This draw was promoted by Maggie’s which has received over £14.8 million in funding from the lottery.

Six have won cash prizes. (29531771)
Maggie’s runs a network of cancer support centres.

