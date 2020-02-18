Six people in Grantham win cash on postcode lottery

Six people in Grantham have won £1,000 each thanks to their postcode.

They netted the cash when their postcode NG31 9PE was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery last Wednesday.

This draw was promoted by Maggie’s which has received over £14.8 million in funding from the lottery.

Six have won cash prizes. (29531771)

Maggie’s runs a network of cancer support centres.

