Six plead guilty after street violence in Grantham

Six people are to face sentence later this year after admitting charges following street violence in the centre of Grantham.

The five men and a woman pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to a series of offences arising out of an incident on 28 October 2018.

Daniel Pattinson, 26, of Welland Court, Grantham, admitted five charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; Tyler Haynes, 24, of Church Court, Grantham, admitted affray, two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and a charge of common assault; Jake Deakin, 20, of Tyndall Road, Grantham, admitted affray and two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; Ashley Towning, 28, of Saltersford Grove, Grantham, admitted one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one charge of assault by beating; Luke Bellamy, 20, of Jubilee Avenue, Grantham, admitted one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; and Sian Lush, 20, of New Beacon Road, Grantham, admitted one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Lincoln Crown Court (24490214)

No details of the incident were given in court.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the hearing of sentence on 12 March and the defendants were all granted bail.

