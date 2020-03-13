Six people in Grantham are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each on the People's Postcode Lottery..

The Pasture Close neighbours netted the windfall when NG31 7HW was announced as a Daily Prize winner with the lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “Some say Friday the 13th is unlucky, but I’m sure our winners will feel differently today! Congratulations to our winners, I hope they enjoy their winnings.”

Neighbours win People's Postcode Lottery. (31220223)

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities. Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Maggie’s which has received over £16.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Maggie’s runs a network of cancer support centres across the country. These centres bring people together to help combat the isolation and distress that often accompanies a cancer diagnosis.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefited from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.

