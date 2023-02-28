Sixth Formers at Walton Academy have come to the defence of their teachers as a protest by pupils continues today at the Grantham school.

Around 50 to 60 pupils protested yesterday over issues including unisex toilets, bullying and mental health support. A number of pupils are again protesting today at the school.

But a number of Sixth Formers in Year 12 at the school have contacted the Journal to say that the protest is unfair on the teachers and that protesters have "broken school property" and verbally abused teachers.

Unisex toilets at Walton Academy. (62702098)

One Sixth Former said: "They have gone straight into this protest. The teachers say they have the right to protest but they are going round the school disrupting lessons.

"There is mental health support in school. They have a number of places they can go to for support."

Another Sixth Former said: "We fully agree that there are issues with the unisex toilets and we are not saying the protesters are wrong, but they have not tried to have a conversation with the teachers.

Windoes separate these unisex toilets and a corridor at Walton Academy. (62702100)

"We feel discouraged because the teachers are trying really hard to support us, but this is really affecting them and they are upset about it."

The Sixth Formers said the situation was "putting strain on the teachers".

They described the school principal, Jess Leonard, as a "great headteacher".

They added: "Most of us in Post-16 feel like this and we feel it is unfair on Miss Leonard. We do not want the antics of the younger years to reflect badly on her."

Yesterday (Monday), the school said that it blamed TikTok for the actions of the protesting pupils, many of whom were gathered in a school field yesterday.

Walton Academy has been asked to comment on the situation today (Tuesday) but said it had no further comment to add.