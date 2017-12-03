Sixty years for Grantham couple Alan and Janet

Have your say

They first met at a farm by Grantham’s Wyndham Park while Alan was working and Janet was aged just 11.

They became friends and it was some years before they started courting.

Now, after a lifetime together in Grantham, the Roes are enjoying retirement in Belton Avenue.

Janet, 79, was born in Harrow Street, off London Road, and Alan, 81, was born on Westbourne Place, off Dysart Road.

Janet went to National School and Huntingtower and Alan Went to Spitalgate and Huntingtower.

The couple married at St Wulfram’s Church after Alan completed his National Service aged 21, which took him to Malaysia.

He then worked on a farm at Great Gonerby, then the railways, Easton Mine and South Kesteven District Council, where he erected market stalls.

Janet’s career included a munitions factory, typing at Grantham College, the fitting room of Downtown and working at Dunelm, which she says was her best job, enjoying meeting the customers.

They had daughters, Stephanie, who lives in Oxfordshire, and Sharon, who sadly died last month. They have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Alan enjoys fishing, his garden and watching documentaries on TV. Janet also enjoys the garden, plus watching soaps and Mrs Brown’s Boys. They also enjoy shopping together in Grantham, including at garden centres.

They add there is no secret to a long marriage other than: “We just get on together.”