A temporary skateboarding park will be on offer in Grantham as part of free half term activities.

On Saturday, February 19, the Grantham Market Place will host Youth Fest, which will see street art, music and entertainment on offer in the town centre.

Youth Fest starts at 10am until 3pm and will be free fun for the whole family.

Grantham Youth Fest (54673768)

There will be a temporary skateboarding park, so you can borrow a skateboard or scooter or bring your own.

All participants must wear helmets, and beginners can use the park from 10-11am, 12-1pm and 2-3pm, with the other slots being used by those more advanced.

Colourful street art will also be created during the day, and there will also be prizes and surprises.

All of these events are being funded by The Welcome Back Fund, a scheme backed by the European Regional Development Fund to support local authority projects.

More information on Youth Fest can be found at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/youthfest