The chairman and vice-chairman of South Kesteven District Council will continue in their roles for an extended period as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin became chairman in September last year and will remain in post throughout the 2021-22 civic year.

The vice-chairman, Councillor Ian Stokes, who was appointed at the same time, will also continue.

Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin and Councillor Ian Stokes. (47882210)

Coun Griffin, a former teacher, represents Stamford All Saints on SKDC and Coun Stokes is the Member for Peasecliffe and Ridgeway.

Coun Griffin said: “I feel very privileged to be able to continue in the role of chairman. The last 15 months have not been easy for many people, and I hope there is now light at the end of the tunnel.

“From a personal point of view, I hope to be able to increase the number of events I attend and, equally importantly, the number of residents of South Kesteven I meet.”

Coun Griffin's chosen charities are CLIC Sargent cancer charity for young children, and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Her official duties for this month are virtual attendance at the Inspire Mini Olympics, on June 15, unveiling picnic benches in Wyndham Park that have been donated by the Rotary Club on June 17 and the Armed Forces Day flag-raising ceremony at St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, on June 21.