Three community projects have been awarded a total of £6,800 from the latest round of the South Kesteven District Council's Community Fund.

The money will allow two villages to improve amenities and a horse therapy charity will be able to install a new accessible and weatherproof yurt.

Councillor Annie Mason, cabinet member for People and Safer Communities, said: "We are really proud to have been able to help so many varied projects during 2021 and look forward to doing the same next year.

South Kesteven District Council. (52997428)

"Please make it a New Year resolution to apply for a grant in our next funding round and make a real difference to your community.

"We particularly welcome applications from groups working to help ease social isolation and improve mental health and wellbeing in the community."

Of the awarded money, Kirkby Underwood Parish Council will receive nearly £2,000 to install three recycled park benches, which will help with issues of loneliness and isolation.

The benches will allow for residents physical and mental health and wellbeing to be enhanced, as a local questionnaire highlighted the need for benches.

A bespoke half circular seat will also be installed on the green space at Caythorpe Village Hall around a large tree.

The £920 grant towards a total cost of £1,140 will fund a seat, which will act as a meeting point at the centre of the village, and will meet the requests made by residents for somewhere that they can sit.

Horse therapy charity, Foxdale Equine Assisted Learning, at Oasby, has also received funding which they will use to install a new insulated yurt and stove thanks to a grant of £3,880.

The yurt will allow the charity to extend their work into the winter, as it will host their new indoor nature based and therapy-related activities, whilst proving a warm and friendly place to shelter.

Organisations who are applying to the SKDC's Community Fund for projects over £2,000 can request up to 80% of the total costs, to a maximum amount of £5,000.

The council is also able to offer a small grants scheme which can pay up to 100% projects with a maximum grant of £2,000.

For more information on funding applications email communityfund@southkesteven.gov.uk