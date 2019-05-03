SKDC ELECTIONS: Conservatives fight off Labour in tough contests but Ian Selby storms Grantham Harrowby

Sitting Conservatives fought off Labour in the Grantham Springfield and Grantham Belmont wards, places where the party had feared Labour gains.

However, long-standing district councillor Peter Stephens, who previously represented Lincrest, lost out in Grantham Harrowby.

There, unaligned councillor Ian Selby romped home scoring more than three times that of any of his opponents.

Adam Stokes, the cabinet member for finance, scored barely 70 votes more than his Labour rivals in Grantham Springfield, with him getting 382 votes.

Nikki Manterfield and Adam Stokes (9565185)

He said: "I am absolutely delighted to be back. It looked dire until they started getting the bundles out.

"I won by 13 in the county. I don't seem to have easy elections. But I am back representing the people of the ward I live in."

He continued: "Overall, it seems to be going quite well. The turnout is patchy but its going quite well. "I'll be in the pub tomorrow night."

His Conservative running mate Nikki Manterfield topped the poll with 384 votes.

She said: "I'm very relieved. I am looking forward to the next four years. It was very close. We were worried, yes."

Labour's Bernice Cullimore won 314 votes, the same as her Labour running mate Rob Shorrock.

Ray and Linda Wootten (9567600)

In Belmont, Conservatives George Chivers and Linda Wootten were elected with George Chivers topping the poll with 475 and Linda Wootten close behind on 457.

Labour's Phil Gadd won 298 votes, followed by Labour's Janie Lee on 239. UKIP's Joshua Scarborough trailed on 193 votes.

Earlier in the evening Linda and husband Ray Wootten had looked particularly worried.

Wootten said: "I now feel a lot better. I was really worried.

"I would like to thank all those that put their faith in me. I look forward to working with my new colleague George Chivers."

In Grantham Harrowby, Ian Selby topped the poll with 632.

Joining him in the two-member ward is Conservative Hilary Westrop, who won 198 votes, narrowly beating her Conservative running mate Peter Stephens, who gained 187 votes.

Labour were close behind with Jessie Sharrock on 177 and Christopher Dennett on 165.

However, despite such a successful night, Ian Selby was unavailable for comment as he has reportedly gone home.