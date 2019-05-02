SKDC ELECTIONS: Conservatives take first seats in Grantham then Labour take Earlesfield
Perhaps tonight might not be so bad for the ruling Conservatives after all.
Just prior to the first result being announced, Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council said he too expected losses of around ten.
After the first batch of results came in, he later commented how the vote was holding up to 2015 levels.
The first two wards to declare were retained by the Conservatives with healthy majorities.
In Grantham Barrowby Gate, Mark Whittington, who has his own accountancy business, topped the poll with 607 votes, followed by fellow Conservative John Cottier, who gained 571.
Labour trailed with John Wacey gaining 285 and Stephen Backhouse 255.
Mr Whittington, who has his own accountancy company, is a sitting Lincolnshire County Councillor for Grantham Harrowby and this is is first attempt for a district seat.ellow
He said: "Obviosuly I am pleased to have won. It's been a lot of hard work with my running mate. We want to thank our Labour opponents for a fair campaign. There was no trouble. It was a good happy campaign. I am looking forward to the next four years and delivering our promises."
Fellow Conservative John Cottier said it was "great, fabulous" to be elected.
He continued: "It was a lot of hard work. I think we did very well. We are very pleased with the result."
John's wife Kate paid tribute to her husband who has been a carer for herself and their disabled son for the past ten years.
She said: "I'm very proud of him. I will stand by him so people haven't got one but two."
Next came Grantham Earlesfield, where Labour took heart in fighting off UKIP, who took one of its two seats in 2015.
Self-employed mum-of-two, Louise Clack, topped the poll with 367, followed by Lee Steptoe who took 298.
Lee Steptoe said: "It was a very hard fight. We are very pleased. We had to fight a real against UKIP. Obviouslyh the political atmosphere nationally is very volatile with the country not Brexiting. We knew we had to beat UKIP."
Louise Clack said: "We really wanted to keep UKIP out. Earlesfield is a really diverse ward.2
Lee Steptoe added: "It's a message of hope rather than division."
Then, the results came in thick and fast.
Grantham Arnoldfield
Peter Davies (Lab) 232
Helen Goral (Con) 655
Arron Hogg (Lab) 225
Dean Ward (Lab) 612
Helen Goral and Dean Ward were re-elected.
Grantham St Wulframs
Anne Gayfer (Green) 266
Wayne Hasnip (Lab) 198
Ian Simmons (Green) 280
Jacky Smith (Con) 628
Carole Thompson (Lab) 204
Ray Wootten (Con) 720
Jacky Smith and Ray Wootten were re-elected.
Grantham St Wulframs
More results to follow:
