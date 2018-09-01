More council-owned

companies, including further partnerships with the private sector are on the cards, to help South Kesteven District

Council fulfil its economic and social ambitions.

Council leader Matthew Lee announced the prospect as members of the Growth Overview and Scrutiny Committee spent well over three hours helping determine how the council aims to create a joint-venture company with the private sector to deliver major housing, business and leisure projects across South Kesteven.

The company, which would be named DeliverSK, would include a private sector partner, which would inject capital into schemes while the district council would usually supply the land.

Coun Lee says the district council does not have the money to deliver such schemes itself, leaving land lying idle, which could be put to productive economic use. Therefore, a private investor with cash would be sought to help deliver such projects.

Coun Lee said: “We are looking at a company as someone who likes to invest in property and they have access to money. They bring expertise in property.”

Deepings Independent councillor Ashley Baxter likened it to SKDC finding “a rich uncle.”

The committee meeting on Wednesday considered how this company would be created, managed and scrutinised.

Members quizzed the need for £100,00 start-up costs to set up the company, plus a further £500,000 loaned interest-free to use as working capital.

Officers and Coun Lee agreed to recommend to cabinet that the £100,000 legal and other start-up costs be further scrutinised to see how much of that could be returned back to the council as a ‘loan.’

The council leader, however, told the meeting that quoted figures were based on the previous experience of other councils where such companies have been formed. Costs were not fixed or set as a budget, but the council needed to buy the best advice and skills available.

The committee also agreed and confirmed that the private sector partner would be liable for project losses as well as profits. Each scheme would also be delivered through their own separate company, so problems with one project would not ‘contaminate’ another.

Members recommended that a future meeting of the council’s cabinet that SKDC’s shareholder committee, which monitors the council-owned Gravitas construction company, would also oversee DeliverSK, as well as two directors, including the council leader Coun Lee and the chief executive Aidan Rave.

The meeting heard that the private sector partner, which the council still has to find, would believe it to be reassuring that their council partner includes their highest officer on its board of directors, not just elected councillors, as decisions would be less ‘political.’

Cabinet would also consider, if it is legal, that the private sector partner be made to put five per cent of the capital costs of a project upfront into a separate ‘escrow’ account to help minimise council losses in any failed projects.

Coun Lee also told the meeting: “As elected members you will have a say about the transfer of land or assets to a project.”

Coun Baxter was praised by committee chairman Robert Reid for a raft of ‘relevant’ questions, which the committee used as a template to ensure every aspect of the future company was scrutinised by councillors.

Coun Baxter also asked if the handful of staff DeliverSK would employ would be selected through ‘open’ recruitment processes, or would they follow recent council practice of senior managers typically being ‘headhunted’.

Coun Lee said he could not say how people would be recruited, as the private sector partner would have to be consulted.

After earlier expressing ‘concerns’ about how councils, including Lincolnshire County Council, has worked with private companies, and how relationships have soured, Labour Group leader Phil Dilks said he still had “large concerns about the accountability and governance” of the new company.

However, Coun Dilks welcomed that the proposal to set up DeliverSK has been scrutinised before the final decision to create it had been made and he congratulated committee members for their scrutiny. He contrasted this with the creation of InvestSK, where the scrutiny came after it was created.

Coun Dilks told the meeting: “For the first time we have seen real and proper scrutiny of a decision. That’s the way forward. Long may it continue in DeliverSK and everything we do as a council.”

Earlier Coun Lee explained why DeliverSK was being created. He said Grantham needed investment, particularly in its town centre. Businesses were also leaving the south of the district due to a lack of room for them to expand.

“We need new offices, new homes and also to ensure we have the right leisure facilities in the district.”

As members pushed him on the detail, Coun Lee asked them not to “lose sight of the bigger picture.”

He rejected Coun Dilk’s view that DeliverSK was being set up in a rush, with meetings about its creation being called for during the August holidays.

Coun Lee said: “This decision has been in the council’s forward plan for you all to see. In my opinion we should have had a DeliverSK five years ago. We are not re-inventing the wheel. We are taking the learning from other councils and applying it here.”