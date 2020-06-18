The district council has been hit hard financially by the coronavirus outbreak, but a meeting of its cabinet was told that the majority of losses should be offset by savings in other areas.

A meeting of South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet on Tuesday heard that about £3.8 million in income losses could be expected because of the crisis, but that should be offset by the furloughing of staff, a reduction in the cost of running council premises, the closure of public buildings and the use of Government funding. The district council has received almost £1.5 million from the Government.

While some of these losses have been seen in car park income, members of the cabinet voted in favour of extending free parking in its car parks until the end of August.