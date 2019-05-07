A blueprint for future housing and economic development in South Kesteven - including Grantham and the surrounding villages - will be examined by a planning inspector.

A series of examination hearings for South Kesteven’s Local Plan start in Grantham on Wednesday and will be held during May.

Key to the Local Plan is the designation of housing, with the district’s housing allocation set by central government.

The Local Plan indicates a minimum requirement of 625 new homes per year across the district up to 2036 – a total of 15,625 which would see the population increase from 140,000 to 161,000.

Of these new homes, around 50 per cent is earmarked for Grantham, followed by 20 per cent in Stamford, eight per cent in The Deepings, six per cent in Bourne, 10 per cent in larger villages – including Ancaster, Barkston, Barrowby, Billingborough, Caythorpe, Colsterworth, Corby Glen, Great Gonerby, Harlaxton, Long Bennington and South Witham – and around five per cent in smaller villages.

A spokesperson for SKDC said: “We have an ambitious vision for the growth of South Kesteven and are determined to ensure the district is a better place in which to live, to work and to invest.

“The Local Plan is vital in helping us to provide good quality housing and economic growth. We want to encourage the right mix of housing, including affordable social housing, to meet current and future needs. We need homes for young people, growing families, those looking to downsize, and people who want to retire in the area.

“But we are committed to doing this in a way that works with our unique heritage and the rural landscape of our communities.

“The plan also supports the growth of the local economy, helping to bring forward new job opportunities and create a thriving entrepreneurial culture for those already on a career path and our skilled young people who will be the workforce of the future.”

The housing requirement would be met in such a way to protect and support heritage and culture, the spokesperson added.

The examination will be at the Jubilee Church Life Centre in Grantham on May 8, 9, 10, 20, 22, 29 and 30. The schedule includes consideration of proposals for Grantham housing sites and infrastructure on May 22.

The process will address matters chosen for discussion by the planning inspector, David Spencer, who will seek to address any unresolved issues and consider if any modifications are required.

As well as land allocations for new housing and employment, matters to be considered at the examination include policies for affordable housing and improving the economic prosperity of the district.

Members of the public can attend as observers but only those who have already registered an interest can take part in the discussions.

If the inspector decides modifications are required, the plan will come back to SKDC and there will be further public consultation. It will then be resubmitted for a final report from the inspector.