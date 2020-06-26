SKDC preparing to reopen Grantham outdoor playgrounds next month
Published: 16:00, 26 June 2020
South Kesteven District Council have confirmed that they will reopen their outdoor play facilities from July 4.
This comes after Tuesdays's announcement from the Government which stated that outdoor playgrounds could reopen next month, along with pubs, hotels and cinemas.
These play facilities will have been sorely missed by children and families during lockdown.
