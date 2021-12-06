Following an independent inspection, South Kesteven District Council has been given the seal of approval to run CCTV in its town centres.

These CCTV cameras will help with public safety and give residents peace of mind, whilst helping law enforcement to reduce crime across the area.

A five-year Certificate of Compliance has been awarded to the service under the national Code of Practice, which has the goal of balancing the right to privacy with the need for cameras in public places.

The SCC Certification mark. (53542263)

In addition to the certificate, the SKDC was also awarded a BS7958 accreditation in regards to where the data will be received, stored, reviewed or analysed.

Councillor Annie Mason, cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: "This is the latest in a series of recent successes for our award-winning CCTV monitoring team who play a vital role in helping the fight against crime across our district.

"The certificate provides re-assurance to the public that our cameras are effectively managed, and that information gathered is used appropriately. It is a terrific achievement that this recognition of our very high standards will be in place for five years."

The SKDC has more than 70 cameras in operation, which cover public open spaces across Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings, which are monitored around the clock.

Live and recorded images can also be relayed to police stations throughout the district and to the police communications centre in Lincoln.

This will allow officers to assess incidents and ensure that sufficient resources are dispatched when needed.