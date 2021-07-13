The successful creation of a new company to deliver improved leisure services in South Kesteven has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

South Kesteven District Council is down to the last six in the Workforce Transformation category of the Municipal Journal Local Government Achievement Awards after setting up LeisureSK Ltd in just four months.

The awards celebrate the best of local government services and staff.

From left: Nicola McCoy-Brown; Councillor Barry Dobson; Coun Rosemary Trollope-Bellew; Karen Whitfield; Coun Kelham Cooke; Coun Adam Stokes; Lee Gaskin. (49156448)

Key elements for the Council in setting up LeisureSK Ltd were:

The smooth transfer of 115 staff to the company

Investing in the workforce through training and apprenticeships

Developing an agile and flexible workforce through training and development

Council leader, councillor Kelham Cooke, said: “I am incredibly proud of the LeisureSK team who have really bought into the new company’s aims and ambitions, and naturally delighted that South Kesteven District Council has been shortlisted in what is one of the biggest and most prestigious award schemes for local government.”

The chairman of LeisureSK and deputy leader of the council, councillor Barry Dobson said: “An almost overnight transformation has been achieved despite the very challenging conditions faced by all within the leisure industry during the times of Covid restrictions.

“The greatest focus was given to developing and delivering a plan for engaging with and investing in the 115 staff who would form the LeisureSK team and I’m delighted to say that we have a positive, motivated, forward-thinking workforce dedicated to the provision of leisure services across the district.

“I am genuinely excited about the opportunities LeisureSK presents for the employees, the Council, and for the whole district.”

South Kesteven District Council, which has leisure centres in Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and Deepings, has identified the delivery of high quality leisure services as a priority in its Corporate Plan