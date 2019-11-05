SKDC to buy £180k Grantham property to turn into temporary accommodation

South Kesteven District Council plans to spend £180,000 on a building in Grantham for temporary accommodation and £83,192 on upgrading its IT systems.

The decisions have already been agreed by cabinet portfolio holders, but will be examined at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

A report before members outlines a desire to convert the building, which is not named in the report, into four one-bedroom, self-contained units.

“The proposal to acquire this site will provide an opportunity to provide social and affordable housing units that will provide an income stream to the [Housing Revenue Account] 30-year business plan,” say the documents, which predict a 5 per cent financial return.

The authority is to use funds from its £5 million Housing Revenue Account towards the development.

The council’s ICT plans will look to improve how agile its employees can be – allowing them to work from hot desks anywhere in the district, home or external offices.

It is hoped the spend will help meet climate change objectives and reduce travelling costs.

By BBC Local Democracy