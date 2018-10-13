SKDC eyes borrowing to build houses
South Kesteven District Council is to investigate its ability to borrow money and seek grant funding to build council homes.
The move follows Theresa May announcing at last week’s Conservative Party Conference that a government cap on council borrowing will be removed for such projects.
Leader Matthew Lee told the Journal SKDC is committed to building more council housing and affordable homes.
Coun Lee said the amount of housebuilding needed to “solve the biggest domestic policy challenge of our generation” could only happen if councils joined the private sector in building houses.
He added SKDC wanted to ensure no-one in the district was priced out of the housing market, particularly people with specific skills such as nursing.
But a spokesman said it is too soon to say how much from the move SKDC might borrow, how many homes would be built and where they might go.
