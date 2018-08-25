SKDC tops for debt write-offs

A Freedom of Information request has shown South Kesteven District Council wrote off more outstanding debt than any other district or unitary council in Greater Lincolnshire.

Between 2013 and 2018, councils wrote off some £29,778,849 of debt, including rent arrears, housing benefit overpayments, business rates and council tax. Debt can be written off for many reasons, including insolvency, death and the authority being unable to trace the debtor.

In a top three, SKDC was shown to have written off £3,704,785, Boston Borough Council £3,513,602 and City of Lincoln Council £3,351,924.

SKDC says it has robust procedures in place to recover debt and only writes it off as a last resort and when it is uneconomical to pursue debts further.

Cabinet member for finance, Coun Adam Stokes, further explained: “We are the largest district in Lincolnshire, with significantly larger business rates income than the other districts. For a comparative example, Boston’s collectible non-domestic rates are only 47% of those in South Kesteven.

“Between 2013/14 and 2017/18 we have collected £335M in council tax and £199M in business rates income, making a total of £534M. The amount written off for non domestic rates from 2013/14 to 2017/18 represents just 0.77% of the total bill for period.”