SKDC's corporate plan passed despite councillors' concerns

A new ‘corporate plan’ setting out South Kesteven District Council’s vision and priorities for the next three years was approved at a full council meeting.

The document – which has the tag line ‘Be the best district in which to live, work and visit’ – highlights five priorities.

They are:

Growth and the economy;

Housing that meets the needs of all residents;

Healthy and strong communities;

A clean and sustainable environment;

A high performing council.

Council leader Kelham Cooke told members: “Having a clear corporate plan and vision is essential to the success of any organisation. It is where everything starts, how actions are determined and how results are measured. In these uncertain times, when everything around us is constantly changing and evolving, our corporate plan provides the cornerstone of our promise to those we serve and clarity for those we work with and those who work for us.”

The new plan sits alongside a corporate restructure and amended budget, made as Covid-19 has impacted council coffers.

It comes as SKDC could have to dip into a £2.8 million cash reserve to balance its books this year due to the impact of the pandemic.

Key actions listed in the plan include:

Regeneration of Grantham town centre, supported by the Future High Streets bid and delivery of the Heritage Action Zone programme.

Develop a package of measures to support recovery of the local economy and safeguard local jobs wherever possible.

Investment in leisure facilities;

A commitment to reduce the council’s carbon footprint;

Building of high-quality homes of all types and tenures in the district.

The plan was approved, despite concerns raised by several councillors over a lack of engagement with all members and too little opportunity to digest and debate its contents.

Labour councillor Louise Clack said she was “really concerned” that the corporate plan was being pushed through, while Independent councillor Ashley Baxter said the opportunity to ask questions of the document had not been given prior to the meeting.

Coun Cooke said member workshops had taken place.