Homes across Lincolnshire and Leicestershire are without broadband today (Thursday).

The internet outage, affecting Sky customers, began this morning and is ongoing this afternoon.

The loss of broadband is affecting children and adults who are schooling or working from home.

No Internet symbol. (42837627)

According to Sky, engineers are on site and are "working to get this resolved". It has been unable to confirm when the service is expected to resume.

A spokesperson added: "Customers may not be able to get online or make/receive calls."