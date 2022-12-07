A sleepout to raise money and awareness for homelessness in the town was described as "a very humbling experience".

On Friday night, Grantham House in Castlegate hosted the Grantham Ark Sleepout, which is organised by St Wulfram's church and representatives from other churches in the town.

The event aims to raise money for Grantham Ark to set up an emergency night shelter for vulnerable people in Grantham.

The Grantham ARK Sleepout was held at Grantham House. (61156758)

Of the 50 people that initially signed up for the sleepout, 37 attended, with some dropping out due to illness.

Mel Brown, operations and development manager at St Wulfram's, said: "There was a great atmosphere during the initial registration period with some “old faces” (those who have done it before) and lots of new faces.

"We had 13 staff from Totemic participate – which is great and that a local business is supporting such a worthwhile local charity.

"I took part and it’s a very humbling experience as although you are cold and a bit uncomfortable – we did not have to protect our belongings or fear for our safety in the “safe space" of Grantham House garden.

"It rained for most of the night which made me think about how the homeless ever get dry and warm – it really does affect you."

The aim of the event had been to raise £5,000 and Mel believes that figure has been achieved.

Nick Kay. (61156805)

Ian Stewart. (61156808)

Paul Green. (61156765)

Neil and Lilia Hardy. (61156771)

Jonathan Saint and Rex. (61156777)

Laura Evans and Kim Redley. (61156780)

To find out more about Grantham Ark or how to get involved, email mel.brown@stwulframs.com