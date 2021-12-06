Brave fund-raisers slept out in the cold on Friday night to support the homeless in Grantham.

The hardy souls took their sleeping bags to sleep out at Grantham House to raise money for Grantham Ark, the charity run by local churches which seeks to find a permanent refuge for the homeless in the town.

Grantham Ark was formed as a charity in 2020 after the rector of St Wulfram's, Father Stuart Cradduck, became aware of the itinerant homeless in Grantham. It was launched by Churches Together in Grantham and District and supported by Grantham Foodbank and Grantham Poverty Concern.

Joanna Swinbourne at the SleepOut. (53529619)

On the night, Grantham Lions made a donation to Grantham Ark of £500.

Godfrey Mackinder, of Grantham Lions, said: "We wanted to support those at Christmas who have nothing. We are lucky to have homes and families, but the homeless are often on their own at Christmas."

The charity is now looking to create a permanent shelter for the homeless of between eight and 10 pods, each with a bedroom plus a toilet and wash basin. The pods are powered by a solar panel.

A separate Portacabin will provide showers, toilets, cooking facilities and a dining area with space to socialise and meet with support workers. There will be two part-time staff with volunteer support.

The charity is looking for land for the pods before it can budget and apply for grants. If anybody can help with suitable land they can contact Father Stuart at rector@stwulframs.com

Grantham Lions Club presents a donation of £500 for Grantham Ark at the SleepOut. (53529581)

Ian Stewart prepares to sleep out at Grantham House. (53529624)

Izzabel and Jason Wright at the SleepOut at Grantham House. (53529613)

