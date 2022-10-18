An annual sleepout will be held to raise money to establish an emergency night shelter in the town.

Grantham House in Castlegate will host the sleepout on Friday December 2, which is organised by St Wulfram's church and representatives from other churches in the town.

The Grantham Ark Sleepout aims to raise awareness of homelessness and raise money for Grantham Ark to set up an emergency night shelter for vulnerable people in Grantham.

Izzabel and Jason Wright at the 2021 SleepOut at Grantham House. (53529613)

Mel Brown, operations and development manager at St Wulfram's, said: "We’re confident that those that sleepout or sponsor those that do will make a real difference to vulnerable people in Grantham."

Essentials for those taking part are a sleeping bag, blanket and lots of layers including a hat, scarf, gloves and waterproofs.

A groundsheet or camping mat is also recommended, as well as snacks, a torch and bin bags.

Last year's St Wulfram's SleepOut (53531871)

No alcohol, tents or footballs are allowed and participants are asked not to bring their dogs.

Registration for the sleepout is between 9pm and 10pm, and runs until 7am the next morning.

For more details, email mel.brown@stwulframs.com