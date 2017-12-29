Slimline Rhona passes on tips

A Grantham mum who has lost more than 4st is planning to pass on healthy living tips at a slimming club.

Rhona Macdonald-Rose, a 53-year-old Grantham secretary, says she is motivated by concerns there is a link between serious illness and obesity.

Rhona has relaunched a Slimming World Club in Bottesford, after she shed more than 4st since she joined a group in Grantham three years ago.

Rhona said: “Obesity is a health risk more than anything. Having lost my mum from cancer as a small child, my father from a stroke and my brother from cancer in recent years, I realised being unhealthy and overweight could put me at risk in developing an illness and not being there for my own daughter.”

Rhona attended training courses in Derbyshire and became a Sliming World consultant.

On Tuesday (January 2) she relaunches the Bottesford group at the village hall in Belvoir Road.

Lincolnshire reportedly has 68 per cent of its population classed as obese and Rhona believes the way Slimming World helps people in a non-judgmental manner can play a part in helping to drive down the figures.

Rhona says making improvements to lifestyle as well as diet are essential to maintaining your health.

She explained: “The idea is you can adapt your recipes and make them low-fat. We have ‘free foods’ which are low in calories. There is no calorie counting, very little weighing and measuring. You can have everything in moderation as long as you follow the plan.

“It’s called food optimisation. This is what we do.”

Grantham has several different Slimming World groups, in addition to others scattered around the area.

To join Rhona’s group either pop along or ring 07714 783893.