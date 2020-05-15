Home   News   Article

Grantham slimming groups create colourful tribute to NHS

By Tracey Davies
Published: 16:00, 15 May 2020

Members from three Grantham Slimming World groups have dressed in their brightest clothing for a colourful tribute to the NHS.

They were tasked with making different coloured food and dressing up in matching colours. Consultant Joolie Cunningham spearheaded the challenge.

She said: “We wanted to come up with a way to express our gratitude to the NHS. I have a few frontline NHS staff who attend the groups for free, but we wanted to do more.

