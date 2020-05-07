People are being urged to book a slot to visit their local tip - but only if their garden bin is bursting.

Lincolnshire County Council will release thousands of visitor slots at 10am on Monday (May 11), which can be booked by people needing to get rid of garden waste and wood.

Slots at Grantham's tip in Mowbeck Way for garden waste and wood will be available from Monday, May 18, until the end of the month.