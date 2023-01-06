“Slow progress” is being made on work to refurbish council houses on a Grantham estate, as families experienced their “worst Christmas yet” after not spending it in their own homes.

Residents from the Earlesfield estate in Grantham had to move out their homes and into temporary housing in September, after more than 150 properties were discovered to have asbestos in them.

They were told by South Kesteven District Council work would take four to six weeks to complete, to include the fitting of new kitchens and bathrooms, however residents remained in their temporary housing months later and had to spend Christmas there.

Clare Slater, who was moved to Sturrock Court, said: “It wasn’t the Christmas we planned as we were smothered with boxes around us.

“It was tight, but we made it as Christmassy as we could.”

Clare told the Journal that SKDC has told residents they will be back in their homes by the end of January, but she does not think this will happen.

If they are, “I think we will walk in there and it won’t be perfect”, added Clare.

She and other residents have asked for two weeks’ notice for when they can move back so they can make arrangements.

For Helen Bradley, who was moved to Falcon Court, she said Christmas was “awful” and the “worst Christmas yet”.

She added: “Work on my home seems to be pushed further and further behind.

“All they have done with my house is take the wallpaper off and remove carpet in the living room.”

Councillor Lee Steptoe (Lab), ward member for the estate, said: “Things seem to be slowly progressing.”

In mid-December, Coun Steptoe attended a meeting with an update that work would “hopefully” start this week.

He added: “There is no doubt that the contracted company needs to step up significantly and honour its promises. If they do not I will be ‘naming and shaming’ them in public.

“A very modest compensation amount has been agreed to all families in the first tranche for the significant delay.

“SKDC officers have promised to learn lessons around communication and there are now monthly progress meetings with tenants and myself.

“I will continue to fight the tenants’ corner whilst acknowledging that councils are underfunded and understaffed, and under extreme pressures.

“I will continue to hold the Conservative administration fully to account on this issue.”

SKDC has restarted work following the Christmas break.

A spokesperson said: “The Earlesfield project moves forward following the initial delays already reported; the council appreciates that tenants will be affected by the temporary decant and support is being provided.

“We are taking a bespoke approach to inform, assist and work with all tenants involved in the project, as the work progresses in their homes. As part of this we are holding monthly meetings with those tenants concerned. There are dedicated officers linked to this project and tenants have direct contact details.

“There are some properties that require initial works to be undertaken by utility companies however all affected tenants are aware and regularly updated.”