Traffic around Grantham town centre is moving slower than usual.

This is due to Storm Babet, which is causing heavy rainfall and high winds.

Traffic appears to be particularly slow on Manthorpe Road and bottom of Belton Lane.

Trains also may be disrupted today (Friday) as a result of the weather.

Network Rail is encouraging passengers to check before they travel.

Gary Walsh, route director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “Our teams will be working extremely hard to keep passengers safely and smoothly on the move throughout this period of adverse weather.

“While the East Midlands may not receive the brunt of the storm, we have taken steps to make sure we are well prepared for the bad weather, including monitoring areas where we have previously seen flooding.

“I’d ask all our neighbours to tie down anything on their properties that could get onto the tracks, as this will help minimise disruption for passengers.

“We are urging all passengers to check before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator and thank them in advance for their patience and understanding if their journey is disrupted.”