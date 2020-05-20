Home   News   Article

Small businesses could get financial help from South Kesteven District Council

By Graham Newton
Published: 17:39, 20 May 2020
 | Updated: 17:42, 20 May 2020

More small businesses in South Kesteven that have been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic are to receive help.

South Kesteven District Council is set to be allocated £1.54m from the Government’s £617m Local Authority Discretionary Grant Fund to help certain small businesses that were not eligible for previous business grant schemes.

Grants will be set at £25,000, £10,000 and a range below £10,000.

