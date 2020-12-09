Christmas markets run over the weekend were a success says the district council.

The markets were organised by South Kesteven District Council in Wyndham Park on Sunday and Market Place on Saturday.

The council says they were run safely with all Covid-19 precautions in place.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC's cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: “We took the decision to safely run two markets at the weekend, one in Grantham Market Place and one at Wyndham Park, and I am pleased to say that both were very successful.

“They were small, self-contained markets, as we had planned. The traders were happy and I would like to thank all the shoppers who came along for being sensible and respectful of the regulations in place.

“Over the weekend we also had a low-key switch-on of Grantham's wonderful Christmas lights in view of the Covid restrictions as we continue to strive to keep everyone safe.”