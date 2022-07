Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has been called to a small fire next to Walton Gardens.

The fire happened at 12.30pm today (Monday, July 25), and there is one fire crew in attendance.

The woods are next to the field where a fire took place on Gorse Lane last week.

The fire is happening at a garden near Walton Gardens. (58207175)

Fire crews are still attending the fire so it is not known the extent.