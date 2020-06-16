'Small number of roles' at risk at Brakes in Grantham
Published: 13:03, 16 June 2020
| Updated: 16:11, 16 June 2020
A 'small number' of roles at food distributor Brakes in Grantham are at risk of redundancy amid a downturn in trade caused by the coronavirus crisis.
Brakes, which has a distribution depot in Gonerby Moor, near Grantham, says the Covid-19 pandemic has had a "significant impact" on the industry.
In a statement, the leading food wholesaler, which has been running for more than 60 years, says 13 roles are at risk of being cut at its Grantham depot.
Read moreBusinessCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies