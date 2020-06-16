'Small number of roles' at risk at Brakes in Grantham

A 'small number' of roles at food distributor Brakes in Grantham are at risk of redundancy amid a downturn in trade caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Brakes, which has a distribution depot in Gonerby Moor, near Grantham, says the Covid-19 pandemic has had a "significant impact" on the industry.

In a statement, the leading food wholesaler, which has been running for more than 60 years, says 13 roles are at risk of being cut at its Grantham depot.