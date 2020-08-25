A small Remembrance Day ceremony will take place at St Wulfram's Church following the cancellation of the parade this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Mayor of Grantham Dean Ward, who will become Mayor on September 17, will lead the ceremony at the war memorial outside the church on Remembrance Sunday, November 8.

Councillor Ward will be joined by Charter Trustees who represent Grantham as district councillors, leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke and others.

SKDC leader Coun Kelham Cooke, Charter Trustee Coun Linda Wootten, Grantham MP Gareth Davies and Coun Dean Ward who will attend the Remembrance Day event as Mayor of Grantham. (41211699)

Coun Ward, a former member of the RAF Regiment, told the Journal: "It will be my first official event as Mayor of Grantham. We decided we needed to do something while following government guidelines. We will lay a few wreaths at the war memorial and pay our respects.

"We will then walk round to the memorial on St Peter's Hill and lay two more wreaths there. I have sent invites out to local veterans as well to take part."

Grantham councillor and Charter Trustee Ray Wootten, a former Mayor of Grantham, said he had called on Coun Ward to take the lead in holding a ceremony at the War memorial at St Wulfram's Church, subject to permission from rector Father Stuart Cradduck.

Coun Wootten said: "I am pleased that this year the Grantham Charter Trustees led by the mayor of the day are intending to hold a small service at the war memorial at 11am on November 8.

"We can only invite 30 people socially distanced to be there. There will be a wreath laid and, of course, if the virus goes into a lockdown then we can easily cancel. The Royal Logistics Corp have agreed to be present as has local MP Gareth Davies."

Because of the pandemic, current mayor of Grantham Coun Adam Stokes will remain in post until next month, meaning he will have been in post for 16 months. Coun Ward will then take up the post of mayor for 20 months.

The mayor-making ceremony this year will be limited to a maximum of 30 people in the council chamber, as will the reception afterwards in the ballroom of the Guildhall.

Coun Ward said: "I am looking forward to my term as mayor. It will be fantastic. I am a peacock. I love getting out there and meeting people. I shall have a great time."

