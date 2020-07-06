Home   News   Article

Small rises in coronavirus cases 'inevitable' says Lincolnshire health boss

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 11:13, 06 July 2020
 | Updated: 11:14, 06 July 2020

Lincolnshire’s health boss says “it is inevitable” that small rises in confirmed coronavirus cases will continue over the coming months.

There were no deaths in hospitals reported for Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend, meaning the total remains at 436.

However, there were nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus: seven in Lincolnshire, and one each in North and North East Lincolnshire.

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamHealth
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE