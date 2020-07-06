Small rises in coronavirus cases 'inevitable' says Lincolnshire health boss
Published: 11:13, 06 July 2020
| Updated: 11:14, 06 July 2020
Lincolnshire’s health boss says “it is inevitable” that small rises in confirmed coronavirus cases will continue over the coming months.
There were no deaths in hospitals reported for Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend, meaning the total remains at 436.
However, there were nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus: seven in Lincolnshire, and one each in North and North East Lincolnshire.
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter