A small terrier has made history by winning two obedience certificates at dog shows just a week apart.

The Parson Russell Terrier, called Glencymreig Degu, but also known as Stanley, and his owner Louise Healey, of Grantham, attended the Winchester City Dog Training Club championships where he won the obedience show judged by Peter Lubbi.

Stanley is now the first of his breed to win such an award in the UK, as well as the first small breed to win an obedience certificate for 32 years, as it is believed that the last small breed to win a obedience certificate was a Shetland Sheepdog bitch in 1989.

Stanley winning at Winchester City DTC with owner Louise Healey and judge Peter Lubbi (49566174)

However, this historic victory was clearly not enough for Stanley as the following week he won his second obedience certificate at the championship obedience show of the Oxhey branch of the British Association for German Dogs, judged by Heidi Lawrence.

Louise said: "It is still only just sinking in that my little mate Stanley has won not just one but two tickets. Although we have worked really hard to win our passport to Crufts Obedience Championships, and it's been such an enjoyable journey, it's still difficult to believe we've actually done it.

“Throughout Stanley's obedience career people have been so supportive and pleased when we have been successful. We have received so many messages of congratulation's, cards, presents and in Stanley's view the most important, dog treats! I'm rather overcome and just a little bit humbled by it all."

Louise has trained and competed in the obedience sector for more than 20 years, starting with Collies and then decided to start training Parson's after her sister Jane Rawlinson suggested it one Christmas.

After deciding to train a new breed, Jane gave Louise a Parson named Yoda from her dog's next litter.

Louise added: “Yoda was indeed a clever little dog and taught me so much about training and motivating terriers. Stanley is a nephew of Yoda, from my sister's lines but bred by Lyn Farrow. Stanley and I have built on all we learnt from Yoda.”

Sue Garner, secretary of Winchester City show and a director of The Kennel Club, said: "Many congratulations to Louise and Stanley on their super victories at Winchester and BAGSD Oxhey shows, as well as to all the other winners.

"Border Collies, Working Sheepdogs and larger working breeds are more commonly seen in Obedience, and of course are brilliant at it, but to even a get a smaller dog to qualify for the championship class is an achievement in itself.

"Let’s hope Stanley’s recent successes inspire other owners of small breeds to try their hand at Obedience, which is a very satisfying and rewarding activity which dogs and their owners can do together while socialising with like-minded people.”