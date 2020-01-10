Smoking ban comes into force at Grantham Hospital

A smoking ban on hospital sites run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) has come into force this week.

Signs have gone up around the hospitals, including Grantham Hospital.

Previously, smoking was allowed in designated areas, but this ceased entirely from Monday.

Grantham Hospital A&E (26377298)

ULHT said the move is “part of the trust’s drive to provide a safer environment that promotes health and reduces harm from exposure to second-hand smoke”.

It said patients will be offered nicotine patches and inhalators during treatment, and offered a referral for ongoing support.

E-cigarettes and vaping will still be permitted within outdoor areas, “as long as it is not done in close proximity to others”.

Stephen Kelly, ULHT’s occupational health service business manager, said the trust has a duty to protect and care for the health and wellbeing of its patients, staff and visitors.

MGJP-10-01-20-No Smoking sign Grantham Hospital (26377128)

