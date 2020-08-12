A trio of Grantham 'Dozy Parkers' has readers' blood boiling this week.

One reader was infuriated by the actions of a motorist who parked half in a driveway and half across the pavement in Harrowby Lane – despite having ample room in front.

The snapper said: "There's room to park behind the hedge and still they park like this."

Gallery1

The not so elusive 'Dozy Parker' was also spotted in Harrowby Road and Stuart Street, one blocking a junction and the other giving no thought to pedestrians.

Send your snaps of 'Dozy Parker' shenanigans to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk or via Facebook.

