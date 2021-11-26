Snow and strong winds are forecast for the area tomorrow as Storm Arwen hits the region.

A cold blast across the country could mean some snow or sleet will fall in the Grantham area tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and winds which could reach up to 50mph.

Snow and high winds forecast for the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to go as low as -1 degree celsius in Grantham over the weekend and no higher than 4 degrees celsius.