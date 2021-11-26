Snow and strong winds forecast for the weekend in Grantham as Storm Arwen hits
Published: 13:31, 26 November 2021
| Updated: 13:31, 26 November 2021
Snow and strong winds are forecast for the area tomorrow as Storm Arwen hits the region.
A cold blast across the country could mean some snow or sleet will fall in the Grantham area tomorrow.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and winds which could reach up to 50mph.
Temperatures are expected to go as low as -1 degree celsius in Grantham over the weekend and no higher than 4 degrees celsius.