Snow and strong winds forecast for the weekend in Grantham as Storm Arwen hits

By Graham Newton
Published: 13:31, 26 November 2021
 | Updated: 13:31, 26 November 2021

Snow and strong winds are forecast for the area tomorrow as Storm Arwen hits the region.

A cold blast across the country could mean some snow or sleet will fall in the Grantham area tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and winds which could reach up to 50mph.

Snow and high winds forecast for the weekend. (53351057)
Temperatures are expected to go as low as -1 degree celsius in Grantham over the weekend and no higher than 4 degrees celsius.

